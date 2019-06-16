Deputy minister reminds taxi, Grab drivers to make Socso contribution

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar reminded taxi and Grab drivers to make Sosco contributions. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, June 16 — All taxi and Grab drivers have been reminded to quickly register and make contributions to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to enable them to get Socso protection for the self-employed.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said, so far, only about 13,000 taxi and Grab drivers had done so.

“The number is actually very low even though they are aware of the many benefits awaiting them under the Socso’s Self-Employed Employment Injury Scheme (SEEIS).

“The benefits are medical benefit, treatment, permanent or temporary disablement benefit, constant-attendance allowance, dependent’s benefit, funeral benefit, education benefit and facilities for physical, vocational rehabilitation and return-to-work programme,” he told reporters after attending the closing ceremony of Socso’s Publicity and Presentation of Benefits here today.

He said there were four types of contributions available under the scheme with the lowest rate of RM157.20 a year.

“Prior to this, only those with employers are allowed to make Socso contributions, but the ruling government is very concerned and wanted those who are self-employed to be given appropriate protection, not only for themselves but also their dependants,” he said.

In Kota Baru, Kelantan Socso director Nora Yaacob said only 104 out of 1,925 taxi and Grab drivers registered with the Land Public Transport Agency in Kelantan, were making contributions to Socso.

“As such, we are calling all taxi and Grab drivers who have yet to register to make Socso contribution to come to our office and bring the necessary documents,” she told reporters after attending Kelantan Socso’s Aidilfitri open house today.

She said the drivers could choose the type of protection they want with the minimum package of RM13 or maximum of RM285 a month.

“By making the contribution, it will ease the drivers’ burden if anything happens to them,” she added. — Bernama