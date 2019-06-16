Azmin’s sex scandal investigation must be independent, says Rafizi

Rafizi Ramli speaks during a ceramah in Rantau April 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The sex scandal implicating minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali should be investigated independently by the police without external interference, Rafizi Ramli said today.

The PKR vice president also advised against the spreading of rumours and unverified speculations concerning the matter, saying speculations would further blur the truth.

“This is a good chance for the government and the authorities to show that in Malaysia Baru, we will hand over to the (matter) to an independent police force to investigate,” he said after attending the Pandan constituent Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council field.

“This is something that needs to be handled properly, and that is not to interfere and leave it to the authorities to handle,” he said.

Rafizi today also admitted the scandal involving PKR deputy president Azmin could be seen as one of the more testing challenges to be faced by Pakatan Harapan (PH) since taking over government, and warned against complacency and returning to the ways of the former Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

He said there was no need to speculate on infighting and who were the responsible parties behind the act, saying whoever it was, a thorough and independent police investigation would establish the guilty party.

“If the decision of the authorities is transparent, that will strengthen the faith of the people in PH, and they will know those in PH, its government bodies and the government itself is independent.

“If we are still embroiled in politics of finger pointing, speculations, and accusations, and if investigations do not seem to be independent, the people will say PH is no different from the BN and that will weaken the faith in people,” he said.

Rafizi had also pledged to not get involved in the matter, saying he would skip any party meetings, either at political bureau or central leadership level, that discussed the scandal.

Azmin is implicated in a three-minute video clip, featuring two men having sex, that was leaked earlier this week. Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, a PKR member and senior aide to a deputy minister, has accused Azmin of being his sexual partner in the videos.

The economics affairs minister denied he was one of the men in the clip.