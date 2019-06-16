Anwar says Azmin not a threat, denies role in sex video

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali attend PKR’s 20th anniversary celebrations at Dataran Rantau, Negri Sembilan April 4, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he does not consider Datuk Seri Azmin Ali a threat as he shrugged off claims that his supporters were behind a supposed plot to topple the PKR number two, The Star reported today.

The PKR president’s camp is seen by some as a key suspect behind the leaked sex video implicating Azmin, ostensibly due to the latter’s close ties with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“There is already an attempt to slander one person (Azmin) and the reason why that happened cannot be justified by another (slandering me or my supporters),” Anwar told reporters in Port Dickson last night.

“Secondly, why would I or my supporters be involved in it?

“We already have an agreement on my position (as the future PM) and the PM himself said this as recently as last week.”

Azmin, once deemed Anwar’s blue-eyed boy, is currently the economic affairs minister and now seen as a close ally of Dr Mahathir, the man who once jailed Anwar.

There are rumours that the two are fighting a silent feud despite Dr Mahathir’s repeated pledge to honour his promise to make Anwar prime minister after he steps down, although both leaders have denied the allegation.

Anwar claimed last night that all four parties in Pakatan Harapan support him as the incoming prime minister.

“All four from PKR, DAP, Amanah and Bersatu are in agreement that I be made the next PM as per our agreement. So, there are no problems here,” he was quoted as saying.

Azmin is implicated in a three-minute video clip that featured two men having sex leaked earlier this week.

He denied the man in the clip was him. The other man in the video was said to be a senior aide to a deputy minister and a PKR member, Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.