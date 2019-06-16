Anwar: PKR not in crisis over sex videos

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (2nd left) with Sarawak PKR chief Baru Bian at a press conference, June 17, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 17 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he believed his party is still intact and strong as it has not been affected by a sex scandal implicated his deputy, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“The party is not in a deep crisis because of the sex video. It should not be the case,” Anwar told reporters after attending a joint Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya open house hosted by the state PKR here.

He said the leaders are mature enough not enough to create a crisis in the party, adding that the party has gone through many crises in the past and they should not be repeated.

“The party is not beholden to me or Azmin or any individuals. There is a cause for our struggle, but as friends and comrades.

“Of course, we do express our concerns and sympathies to Azmin,” he said.

Anwar said during his visits to Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang and earlier on in Sabah, he observed that his party was intact, like in Sarawak.

He said all the members at the grassroots level were working together.

“But what happened was that everyone wanted to know what was going on. The sex video is opening up a lot of speculations and theories, experts in many fields, including the media and politics.

“I think we should confine ourselves to facts. If we don’t have facts, then with humility, just say we don’t know what we hear or see,” he said.

Anwar reiterated that PKR will not investigate the sex video scandal, but will leave the matter to the police.

He said the party does not have the means and manpower to conduct the investigation.

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, a PKR member and a senior aide to a deputy minister, has accused Azmin of being his sexual partner in several sex videos that were leaked online. Azmin has denied the allegations.