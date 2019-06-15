Lawyer: Haziq brought to HKL, won’t be remanded

Lawyer Ramesh Sivakumar said the police told him earlier that they had taken his client Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz to the Batu 9 Cheras police station following the arrest at the KLIA last night. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — A lawyer representing the arrested Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz said the latter was sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur following his arrest yesterday.

According to the Star Online portal, Ramesh Sivakumar said the police told him earlier that they had taken Haziq to the Batu 9 Cheras police station following the arrest at the KLIA last night.

Haziq, the suspeneded senior private secretary to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, claimed he and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin were the two people depicted in sex videos leaked to the press.

“According to the IO, he won’t be remanded and will be given police bail,” Ramesh was quoted as saying.

Police confirmed that they arrested Haziq yesterday while he was attempting to fly to Manila in the Philippines.

According to Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Huzir Mohamed, Haziq was arrested at 6pm.

He is under investigation over four alleged offences including one under Section 377B of the Penal Code for “committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature”.

On Tuesday, the first wave of two videos about 90 seconds each were spread to journalists on a WhatsApp group created for the purpose and where several screenshots of purported bank transactions with Azmin’s name were also attached.

The banks involved have since come out to deny the authenticity of the transactions, saying that the accounts used were non-existent.

Haziq later confessed on his Facebook page to being in the video and accused Azmin of being the other.

Azmin has rejected the videos as fake and an attempt to assassinate his career and character while Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has also dismissed their authenticity.

More videos were released following Azmin’s denial and each side has lodged police reports against the other.