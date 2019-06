Fadzil confirmed Lokman's arrest when contacted, but did not comment further. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Police confirms that Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam was detained last night.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat, confirmed the matter when contacted, but declined to comment further.

The media today reported that Lokman was detained following a police report he lodged over a video which was linked to a minister. — Bernama