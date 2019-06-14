TM confirms visit by MACC

COO Imri Mokhtar said TM would fully cooperate with the MACC and provide any information required. — Reuters pic

CYBERJAYA, June 14 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has confirmed that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had visited the telecommunication company’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

“Yes, I can confirm that MACC had visited TM’s headquarters yesterday,” said chief operations officer Imri Mokhtar to reporters when met after the Customer First pledge signing ceremony at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission here today.

He said the commission’s visit was to obtain some information, adding that TM would fully cooperate with the MACC and provide any information required.

When asked on the details about the visit, Imri said it would be better to first ensure that the investigation proceeds smoothly. — Bernama