Rafizi: Don’t drag me into ‘nauseating’ sex clip fracas

Rafizi said he has intentionally chosen to keep mum over the matter. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — PKR’s Rafizi Ramli has urged the public today against linking his name to the sex videos scandal implicating his political rival Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Rafizi said he has kept quiet over the matter since he does not want to get involved, despite prodding by the media.

“I told reporters I really do not want to be involved because this is so nauseating. It makes the people hate politicians, and now PKR is dragged along.

“That is why I did not want to comment at all,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

However, he ostensibly broke his silence today after Sabah PKR Youth deputy chief Blisson Zainuddin linked him as allegedly being directly involved in the purported attack on Azmin.

Rafizi explained today that Haziq was never in his camp, and he had been the first person to question why Haziq could contest the party election when he had previously quit the party.

“In the last election, Haziq had supported Najwan, who was with Azmin,” he said, referring to Kota Anggerik assemblyman Najwan Halimi, who later won the Selangor PKR Youth chief post.

“I hope after this please stop from trying to drag me along. Let this issue freely investigated by the authorities,” he added.

Azmin is currently in the spotlight after explicit videos showing a purported lookalike having sex with another man went viral.

Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Aziz has claimed that he was the man in the video.

Earlier today, Blisson claimed in his statutory declaration that Haziq was close to the faction led by former vice-president Rafizi Ramli during last year’s party poll.

PKR Youth vice-chief Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman has since slammed Blisson’s statement, claiming it was made with “evil intentions” and was a deliberate attempt to destabilise the party.