Police yet to contact me about sex video, says Azmin

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali attends a Hari Raya gathering at the Shah Alam Convention Centre (SACC) in Shah Alam June 13, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, June 14 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said today that the police had yet to contact him about the sex video issue.

“I understand my political secretary Muhammad Hilman Idham lodged a police report on this case this morning and for me that is good enough,” he said.

Asked on the police arresting Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam and MIC member N. Gobalakrishnan yesterday for allegedly being involved in spreading the video, Mohamed Azmin said; “Arrests? I don’t interfere in police work, I take it that they have a duty to investigate.”

“...and whatever action is taken by the police, I am confident it will be based on professionalism to ensure the investigation process (on the spread of the video) proceeds smoothly,” Mohamed Azmin, who is also PKR deputy president, told reporters after attending Selangor State Secretary Datuk Mohd Amin Ahmad Ahya’s Aidilfitri open house here.

Also present was Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

However, the duo were released at 7am today after being quizzed by the police.

Meanwhile, asked about calls from several quarters for him to step down as minister and from his party (pending investigations into the sex video case), the Gombak MP and assemblyman for Bukit Antarabangsa declined to comment on it.

The video clip allegedly showing Azmin in sex acts with a man went viral on social media this week.

Mohamed Azmin has categorically denied it is him in the video and that it was the work of people with a sinister conspiracy to tarnish his image and destroy his political career. — Bernama