PKR Youth vice-chief slams Sabah counterpart for linking Rafizi to sex clips

Rafizi and Azmin are open rivals in PKR. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Hours after a Sabah PKR Youth leader claimed that scandal-hit Haziq Aziz is linked to a faction led by former vice-president Rafizi Ramli, another PKR Youth leader has slammed the remark for its alleged malicious intent.

PKR Youth vice-chief Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman said the statement by Sabah Youth deputy chief Blisson Zainuddin attempted to paint Rafizi as being directly involved in the sex clips implicating Datuk Seri Azmin Ali that is rocking PKR.

“The statement was made during a media conference with evil intentions and a deliberate attempt to destabilise the unity within PKR.

“Even I find myself curious as to Blisson’s action regarding this issue because he himself had sent me messages to me through WhatsApp on June 12 claiming he met with Haziq who expressed intentions to entrap Azmin,” he said in a statement here.

Earlier today, Blisson revealed that Haziq had contacted him last week — days before a series of sex videos emerged online — telling him not to let anyone else know of their WhatsApp exchanges where he had asked about Azmin’s by-election campaign itinerary.

He also claimed in his statutory declaration that Haziq was close to the faction led by former vice-president Rafizi Ramli during last year’s party poll.

Rafizi and Azmin are open rivals in PKR.

Syed Badli today attached two screenshots of the purported exchanges on WhatsApp between him and Blisson, with the latter also posing in two selfies with Haziq.

In the screenshots, the person said to be Blisson also admitted to not supporting Azmin when asked by Syed Badli.

Syed Badli said he was dumbfounded of Blisson’s sudden intention to start a WhatsApp conversation on the matter as he didn’t plan to entertain gutter politics.

“Therefore, a question arises as to his true intention when he claimed to not support Azmin two days ago but stepped forward to make a claim linking other individuals in this case,” he said, referring to Blisson.

He also said he strongly disagreed with any forms of obscene and accusatory political games aimed at discrediting a leader.

Azmin is currently in the spotlight after explicit videos showing a purported lookalike having sex with another man went viral.

The economic affairs minister has strongly denied involvement in the sex video, calling it a nefarious plot to assassinate his reputation and character in an attempt to destroy his political career.