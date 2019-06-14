Boy in critical condition after four-storey fall from Seri Kembangan apartment

The child who suffered head injuries, broken hands and legs and internal bleeding is currently warded at Serdang Hospital. — Screengrab from Google Street View

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — A nine-year-old boy sustained serious injuries on the head after he fell from the fourth floor of Bandar Baru Permai Apartment in Seri Kembangan here today.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said the incident occurred at 9.40am this morning when Serdang Hospital received an emergency call from a member of the public, that an unconscious child was found at the ground floor of the 11-storey apartment.

He said the boy was taken to the hospital and was being treated at the critical emergency zone of Serdang Hospital.

He added the child suffered injuries on the head, broke both his hands and legs and sustained internal bleeding in the stomach and lungs.

“Initial investigations showed that the boy was believed to have slipped while playing near the house balcony. Further investigations are still going on,” he said when contacted here today. — Bernama