Agong performs Friday prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah performs Friday prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi June 14, 2019. — Bernama pic

ABU DHABI, June 14 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ended his three-day special visit to the United Arab Emirates by performing Friday prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and visiting the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Sultan Abdullah, who arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, performed Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque, said to be one of the biggest in the world, featuring unique elements of Islamic arts and world cultures.

Accompanying His Majesty was Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces.

They were joined by minister in attendance Senator Datuk Marzuki Yahya, who is Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob, Malaysian Ambassador to UAE Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin and Malaysian Consul-General in Dubai, Datuk Yubazlan Yusof.

Earlier this morning, His Majesty attended a brief and closed-door get-together with Malaysian businessmen in Abu Dhabi at the Emirates Palace Hotel.

In the evening, Sultan Abdullah took time to visit Louvre Abu Dhabi, the first art and civilisation museum in the Arab world that highlights the spirit of openness and diversity of world cultures.

His Majesty departed for Kuala Lumpur this evening local time.

This was his first visit to the UAE after he was sworn in as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31. — Bernama