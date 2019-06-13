Pahang man accused of attacking ‘cheating’ wife with broom, clothes hangar

Police have arrested a man following a report lodged by a 29-woman woman who claimed she was assaulted by her husband when he suspected her of having an affair. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, June 13 — Police have arrested a man following a report lodged by a 29-woman woman who claimed she was assaulted by her husband when he suspected her of having an affair.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Zundin Mahmood said the victim who claimed her husband had hit her with a broom, clothes hanger and feather duster at about 7pm on Monday only lodged a police report yesterday with the help of a friend.

“According to the victim her husband attacked her after reading a WhatsApp message on her mobile phone,” he said when contacted here today.

Zundin added that the victim who had bruises on the left side of her body and eyes was sent to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh for treatment.

“The suspect, a contractor, has been remanded for three days from last night to facilitate investigations under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntary causing hurt,” he said adding that the childless couple had been married for six years. — Bernama