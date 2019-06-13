Let police check if sex videos are even real, Sabah PKR chief tells members

Liew rejected claims that the videos were the work of a rival PKR faction. —Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 13 — Sabah PKR chief Datuk Christina Liew urged party members here not to jump to conclusions about the sex videos allegedly involving deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

She asked the state PKR members to remain calm and to let the authorities investigate the videos for authenticity.

“Personally, I don’t believe it. With today’s advanced technology, a lot of people can doctor videos like this.

“Let’s not spread it, the person is innocent until proven guilty. I don’t think these two people are guilty but let’s leave the police to investigate and we can move from there,” said the Tawau MP and Sabah deputy chief minister.

Liew also rejected claims that the videos were the work of a rival PKR faction.

“Azmin is our deputy president, and we have a lot of respect for him. Under his leadership, PKR is moving, so I don’t believe that it is a set-up job. But let’s leave it to the police to investigate, as our president said not to speculate,” she said.

Liew was responding to questions about the videos of two men engaged in sexual acts.

The 90 second-odd videos were first spread to journalists on a WhatsApp group created where several screenshots of purported bank transactions with Azmin’s name were also attached.

Mohd Haziq Abdul Aziz, the senior private secretary to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, later confessed on his Facebook page to being in the video and accused Azmin of being the other.

Azmin rejected the videos yesterday as fake and an attempt to assassinate his career and character while Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad also dismissed their authenticity last night.

A second wave of video was also released last night in another newly created Whatsapp group, this time with clearer video quality and screenshots of web chats, with allusion to more coming.