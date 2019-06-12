Tok Mat warns Umno members to stay away from sex video scandal

Tok Mat said Umno will focus its energy and time on helping the people, instead of getting involved in matters that tarnishes a person’s reputation. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today urged his party not to get involved in a sex video scandal involving a man said to resemble a minister.

The Umno acting president said Umno will not get involved in matters that tarnishes a person’s reputation, and will not be a party or social movement that condones such actions.

“I urge all leaders, members and supporters of Umno to not get involved. Do not take advantage of the situation and do things that will only make matters worse.

“Umno is a party led by maturity and professionalism and it has always been the party’s practice to choose a good and wise path in every action taken,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Mohamad, or more popularly known as Tok Mat, said Umno will focus its energy and time on helping the people instead.

“Our failure to serve and carry out the people’s trust is far more humiliating than any scandal that is full of uncertainty,” he said.

Yesterday, several videos of roughly 90 seconds each began circulating on social media which depicted a man performing sexual acts on another man who allegedly resembles a minister.

Early this morning, a man who called himself Haziq Aziz released a 30-second clip on the Facebook page of the senior private secretary to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, confessing to the sexual video.

The Haziq in the confessional video bears a striking resemblance to the deputy minister’s aide and even shares a similar name, though some PKR division leaders suspect fraud and suggest the real Haziq’s Facebook account may have been hacked to enable the stunt.

The Four Points Hotel mentioned in the video is the only international chain hotel in Sabah’s east coast district.

Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has categorically denied he was purportedly the man in a gay sex video widely shared across social media networks this week, claiming it was a “vicious libel” against him.

The economics affairs minister said he has also told his lawyers to take appropriate legal action against those who made the allegations and other perpetrators, and he will use all legal means available to expose the culprits behind the alleged plot.