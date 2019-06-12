Hadi: Country facing ‘moral crisis’, practise clean, dignified politics

Hadi reminded PAS members of Islamic laws that advise against defamation and told them not to share the sex video of the two men, one said to be a federal minister. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has called on the public to practise honest, clean and dignified politics, in a statement issued following a gay sex video scandal allegedly involving a federal minister.

In a statement, Abdul Hadi claimed Malaysia is currently facing an integrity and moral crisis, and reminded others that Islam teaches its adherents to be wary when a news report arrives with unproven authenticity.

“PAS encourages all parties to uphold the true teachings of Islam and practise politics in an honest, clean and dignified manner for the betterment of the people and our beloved country,” the Marang MP said.

“Islam also teaches us to uphold our own dignity as well as our kin’s, which is included in the five maqasid shariah,” Abdul Hadi said, using the Arabic term referring to the five higher objectives of the Shariah code.

Earlier today, his deputy Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Muslims should not bear false witness, but those who admit to sin should be punished, following the video purportedly implicating a Pakatan Harapan leader.

He reminded PAS members of Islamic laws that advise against defamation and told them not to share the sex video of the two men, one said to be a federal minister.