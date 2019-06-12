Anwar: Haziq still PKR member, deputy minister to decide fate

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim leaves PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya June 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, June 12 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today Haziq Aziz is still a PKR member, following his alleged involvement in the gay sex videos attacking Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Anwar said Haziq’s fate will instead be decided by his boss, Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

“We will leave it to the deputy minister to announce at the appropriate time what action to take.

“He is still a member of the party and we will handle this issue with the lawyers,” Anwar said.

This comes as Santubong PKR Ahmad Nazib Johari insisted earlier that his Youth wing chief Haziq has denied he is the man featured in the gay sex clips.

Ahmad Nazib said Haziq also denied being the one in the video confessing to having said sex and calling for Azmin to be investigated for corruption.

MORE TO COME