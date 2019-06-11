Najib amended SRC International constitution to gain control as ‘adviser emeritus’, says ex-director

Ex-SRC International director Tan Sri Ismee Ismail arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex June 11, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak added a clause in the constitution of SRC International Sdn Bhd at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to make him the ‘adviser emeritus’ of the company, the High Court heard today.

Former SRC International director Tan Sri Ismee Ismail said the amendment which indirectly gave Najib control of the company, was made known in the shareholders’ minutes of April 23, 2012 which the latter had signed on a letter addressed to the board.

“The minutes said Article 117 was added in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of SRC International.

“It said the prime minister was made adviser emeritus of SRC International and shall advise the board and it would give due consideration and implement any advice of the adviser emeritus in the best interest of the company,” he said during the prosecution’s examination-in-chief, referring to Najib.

SRC International was a wholly-owned subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which came under the purview of the Minister of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc).

Ismee revealed that SRC International chief executive and managing director Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil had disclosed the amendments during a board meeting on June 8, 2012.

When asked about the implication of the amendment to the company, Ismee said the adviser emeritus’ views would have to be taken into account in material and strategic issues on the company.

“At the time, the adviser emeritus is Najib,” he said, adding that Najib as the sole shareholder had control over SRC International.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court June 11, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

He also previously testified that only Nik Faisal has the exclusive link between the company’s board of directors and Najib who was its adviser emeritus.

When cross-examined by Najib’s lawyer Harvinderjit Singh, Ismee conceded he had not seen Najib signing the minutes or met him when the EGM to pass an amendment to the company’s memorandum of association was held.

Ismee is the 39th prosecution witness of Najib’s ongoing trial involving seven charges of abuse of position, criminal breach of trust and money-laundering over RM42 million of SRC International’s funds.

