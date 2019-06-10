Why ignore other higher-risk industries? Lynas asks critics

Lynas' managing director Datuk Mashal Ahmad pointed out that the Pakatan Harapan administration had already cleared the Australian-owned company of any wrongdoing. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Integrated rare earths company Lynas Malaysia has lashed out at its critics, questioning why anti-Lynas activists are allowed to attack the company through a baseless fear campaign.

In a press statement today, its managing director Datuk Mashal Ahmad raised the question and pointed out that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration had already cleared the Australian-owned company of any wrongdoing.

He said that the scientific Executive Review Committee (ERC) into Lynas Malaysia had reported that the company’s plant in Gebeng, Pahang is low risk, compliant with relevant regulations and that residue storage facilities are operated in a proper manner.

The ERC is the fourth separate national and international scientific review finding the company’s operations to be low risk and compliant with regulations.

“Malaysia has many industries with much higher intrinsic risk, and some of these industries operate in close proximity to the Lynas Malaysia plant. However, there is no political debate about these industries.

“We join with leading Malaysian and international scientists in asking, why have anti-Lynas activists been allowed to target Lynas with a fear campaign that is not based on scientific facts?

“Why have these activists willingly ignored the many industries in the country with higher risk and higher radioactivity?” Mashal asked.