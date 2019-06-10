Shah Alam goldsmith store loses RM5m after heist during Hari Raya holiday

Police said a goldsmith shop in Shah Alam lost about RM5 million when it was broken into early Friday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, June 10 — A goldsmith shop here lost about RM5 million when it was broken into early Friday.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the heist was only realised by the shop owner today at about 10am when he was about to start its operation after being closed for a week for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“From the initial investigation, we believe that the incident occurred between 2am and 6am last Friday, the crime was believed to have been committed by more than two professional burglars.

“The burglars were believed to have entered the store through the ventilation chamber at the back of the store before they broke into the vault entrance and broke four safe boxes containing jewellery, the total amount of the loss is estimated at RM5 million,” he told reporters at the scene at Section 7 here today.

He added that the burglars were believed to have used a metal cutting machine to cut the door of the vault and the safe boxes.

Baharudin said the burglars also stole the closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) installed at the store which just started its operations in January this year.

“We (the police) will retrieve the CCTV footage from adjacent stores to assist in this investigation,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code. — Bernama