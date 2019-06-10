Needs of lower-ranked policemen to be given priority, says IGP

IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur May 28, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The lower ranked police personnel’s salaries, logistics and requirements will be given priority in efforts to enhance the integrity of the police force, says Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said the salaries earned by police personnel with the rank of sergeant and below were low and not enough to cover the cost of living especially for those stationed in the cities.

“I ask the government to reconsider, as it is already enjoyed by policemen in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia and in other developed countries.

“Only by raising the salaries that the risk of corruption can be reduced and other temptations to commit crimes (to earn money) can also be minimised,” he said.

Speaking to Bernama in a special interview here today, he expressed his hope that the government would consider the services of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel as special as they were entrusted with great and equally dangerous authority and power.

“When they don’t get the just rewards, the tendency to commit crime is wide open,” he said.

Abdul Hamid said in terms of members’ strength, the current number was adequate for the time being and all posts filled by the Public Service Department were also sufficient.

“I understand the government (financial) situation at this time but security business is not cheap... I appeal to the government to provide more allocation and InsyaAllah (God willing) as the IGP I will work to ensure that there will be no deviations in the provisions allocated,” he said.

He said earlier that there were voices saying the allocation for the police force did not reach the target and there were allegations of irregularities both at the state and contingent levels.

“Shoes and uniform (from the allocation) did not reach police officers and personnel that they are forced to use their own money to cover the costs and the system also requires them to submit the receipts so that they can claim for reimbursement,” he said.

Recognising the needs of the lower ranked policemen, Abdul Hamid said he would update the logistics and based on his visits thus far he found that there was police station in dilapidated conditions.

During his visit to the Tanah Merah police station (after Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan) which has 10 police personnel, he saw that the police quarters to house four families were in dire need of repairs.

“By right, the repair works shouldn’t be that costly, compared to RM300 per month (RM3,600 a year) of house allowance for each family that the government is forced to spend... and that’s only house allowance.

He said police personnel living in rented accommodation faced challenges due to their irregular working hours as they had to fork out their own money when using their own vehicles to commute to and fro the police station. — Bernama