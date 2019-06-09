Police: Private rental car driver detained for trespassing, attempting to take own life in Johor

A private rental car driver was detained after breaking into the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex today and attempting to take his own life. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, June 9 — A private rental car driver was detained after breaking into the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex today and attempting to take his own life.

Johor Baru South District Police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said the 31-year-old man was believed to be trying to plunge from the fourth floor of the building due to a broken heart and financial problems, but was saved by the Fire and Rescue personnel before being handed over to the police.

“At 3.15pm, a police officer received a call from the building’s security staff who said there was a man trespassing into the fourth floor of the building and trying to jump from it.

“The Fire and Rescue team were rushed to the scene to rescue the man and they worked closely with the police who managed to calm down and rescue the man at 5.05 pm,” he said.

Shahurinain said the man confessed he was trying to take his own life due to a heartbreak and financial problems and had taken syabu drugs.

He said the man from Kluang would be remanded tomorrow to assist in the investigation under Section 309 of the Penal Code for attempted suicide and Section 7 of the Protected Areas And Protected Places Act 1959 for trespassing. — Bernama