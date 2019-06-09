Bystanders help nab snatch thief in Kota Kinabalu

Habibi said the suspect is under remand until June 14. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 9 — A 23-year-old man who allegedly snatched a Chinese national woman’s handbag here last Friday was caught by members of the public.



Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said police received a report at 9pm on the incident.



“The suspect, who is a local, was caught by the public after hearing screams from the victim,” he said in a statement here today.



Habibi said during the incident, the victim was passing through behind the old library at Jalan Gaya before her handbag was snatched.



He added that the victim managed to get back her handbag containing money and international passport.



The suspect is under remand until June 14. — Bernama