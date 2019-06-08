Quit MACC if you’ve any integrity, PKR Youth veep tells Latheefa

PKR Youth vice-chief Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman says Latheefa Koya (pic) should voluntarily step down as MACC chief to prove that she is a person with integrity. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 ― Latheefa Koya should voluntarily step down as Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief to prove that she is a person with dignity and integrity, Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman said today.

The PKR Youth vice-chief’s stand contrasts with that of his party colleague and the wing’s deputy chief Hilman Idham who yesterday urged members not to sign an online petition against Latheefa’s appointment.

“Latheefa Beebi Koya who was appointed as chief commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should relinquish the position to prove her dignity and integrity,” Syed Badli Shah said in a statement.

He echoed views from critics who said Latheefa’s views failed to follow the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition’s reform measures aimed to address transparency and proper check-and-balance against authoritarianism.

“We should be more aware of the people’s wishes, especially in fulfilling the manifesto promise as listed on the 14th promise of the Harapan Book, which clearly states that under the PH government ‘MACC will report directly to Parliament instead of the prime minister’,” Syed Badli Shah added.

Latheefa, a former PKR member, was made MACC chief effective June 1 for a two-year term.

Though many lauded the selection and called the prominent human rights lawyer and activist apt for the role, both supporters and critics alike questioned the appointment process that ignored consultation safeguards the PH set up after it was voted into power last year.