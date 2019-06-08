Johor MB mum on accepting state Bersatu chairman’s offer

Johor Mentri Besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari attend Aidilfitri celebrations at Dewan Orang Ramai Felda Sri Ledang in Pagoh June 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

PAGOH, June 8 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal today reserved comment on Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) state chairman Mazlan Bujang’s statement that he had turned down the latter’s offer to remain as state party secretary.

“I don’t wish to make any comment on YB Mazlan Bujang’s statement. He is focusing on politics, while I’m focusing on the administration of the state government.

“My concern right now is how we can ensure that the people would benefit from the development and prosperity we bring,” he told reporters at the Aidilfitri open house hosted by Bukit Kepong assemblyman here today.

He said he left it to Mazlan to arrange an official meeting between them about party matters. — Bernama