Police: 159 fatalities recorded in ‘Op Selamat 15’

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — A total of 159 deaths due to road accidents were recorded during ‘Ops Selamat 15’ which has entered its ninth day since it was launched on May 29 in conjunction with Aidilfitri celebration this year.

Royal Malaysia Police Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said as of yesterday (June 6), a total of 14,793 accidents were recorded nationwide, involving 20,903 vehicles.

“Selangor recorded the highest number of fatalities at 26, followed by Johor (24), Kedah (16) and Perak (15),” she said.

Asmawati said 2,610 operations were carried out nationwide with 197,541 summonses were issued for various offences.

The ‘Op Selamat 15’ which will last until June 12, focuses on six offences, namely, driving in the emergency lane, overtaking on double lines, using mobile phones, cutting queues, speeding and not obeying traffic lights.

Meanwhile, Asmawati said as of yesterday, 380 burglary cases involving homes and premises were also recorded. — Bernama