Monster Employment Index: Malaysia’s online hiring up 7pc in April

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Online hiring in the country is expected to continue to grow in line with the projected growth of Malaysia’s main economic sector.

According to Monster Employment Index (MEI), the overall annual growth in online hiring registered a seven per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in April 2019 with eight out of nine industries showing positive annual growth.

MEI is a gauge of online job posting activity compiled monthly by Monster.com, which records the industries and occupations that show the highest and lowest growth in local recruitment activity.

In a statement today, Monster.com said based on MEI, online hiring activity in the information technology, telecom/Internet service provider and business process outsourcing/information technology enabled services industry saw the highest y-o-y growth of 43 per cent in April 2019.

“Notably, retail sector exhibited a significant uptrend in e-recruitment activity for the second consecutive month in April 2019 with an increase of 26 per cent on an annual basis,” it said, adding that the oil and gas sector also recorded an increase at 16 per cent y-o-y.

Meanwhile, of the nine job-roles monitored by the MEI, engineering/production, real estate recorded the steepest y-o-y decline of six per cent for the month under review while the demand for software, hardware, telecom professionals recorded the highest uptrend of 41 per cent y-o-y in April 2019.

Monster.com chief executive officer for Asia Pacific and Middle East Abhijeet Mukherjee said the boost in online hiring would likely continue to increase, though in a slow and steady manner, especially since some sectors showed steep declines.

“Malaysian economy continues to expand at a steady and promising pace, and the country’s main economic sectors are expected to record positive growth, with the service and manufacturing sectors projected to grow by 5.7 per cent and 4.8 per cent, respectively.

“After the significant increase in the first quarter, the second quarter should continue to exhibit positive growth,” he added. — Bernama