Cops nab suspects over Kota Kinabalu couple assault

KOTA KINABALU, June 6 — Police have arrested the two main suspects of an assault case in which a married couple was beaten up in front of shop at the Api-Api Centre here, an incident that was caught on camera and went viral.

Kota Kinabalu acting district police chief Supt George Abd Rakman said the suspects, aged 67 and 37 respectively, were apprehended on Tuesday, two days after the 1am incident on June 2.

“The two men will be charged in court tomorrow and we are still looking for several other individuals involved in the incident,” he said in a statement here, today.

Footage from a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) that later went viral on social media showed a couple being beaten up in front of shop at the Api-Api Centre.

George said the male victim, a Pakistani and his wife were assaulted by a group of individuals due to property rental issues.

“Just before the incident, the victims, who were renting the property concerned, were approached by a woman and man, and a discussion among them turned into a heated argument before escalating into a physical fight that involved the father and brother of the landlord,” George said.

The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to two years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction. — Bernama