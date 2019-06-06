Cops investigating burnt car incident caused by firecrackers

KOTA BARU, June 6 — The police will be carrying out further investigations The police will be carrying out further investigationsGeneric picture of the PDRM logo as seen at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri into an incident here in which a car caught fire after firecrackers were thrown inside the vehicle. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri into an incident here in which a car caught fire after firecrackers were thrown inside the vehicle.

Kota Baru district police chief, ACP Abdul Rahim Daud said the police have received a report on the Tuesday night (June 4) incident and the case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for causing mischief by fire.

“The police are still investigating with the help of the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department’s forensic unit to confirm whether the fire was caused by the firecrackers or due to other causes.

“We strongly warn all parties not to play with firecrackers because it is an offence and can be dangerous,” he said when contacted today.

He said the police would take strong action against anyone who played with firecrackers.

“The police have set up a special team to monitor and take action regarding this,” he said.

A video of the Perodua Kancil car up in flames have gone viral on social media after the midnight incident said to be the work of a group of individuals.

The firecrackers then exploded, setting off sparks that eventually caused the fire. — Bernama