Teenager detained for swearing at traffic policeman

IPOH, June 4 — A teenager in Taiping was arrested today after hurling profanities at a traffic policeman.

Taiping district police chief Assistant Commissioner Osman Mamat said the teenager, aged 18, an eighteen-year-old trader at a bazaar, was initially stopped by the traffic policeman for beating the red light near Jalan Pasar Taiping at 12.30pm today.

“When the traffic policeman issued a summons for violating the traffic light, the teenager used an abusive word against the cop.

“It was clearly heard by two traffic policemen who were on duty,” he said in a statement.

Othman Mamat said the teenager was taken to the Taiping police headquarters for further action.

The teenager has no previous record criminal record.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions.

The said section carries imprisonment of not more than two years or a fine up to RM10,000 or both, if found guilty.