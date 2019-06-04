Lynas says minister’s remarks disprove claims by rare-earth firm’s critics

Last week, Xavier said Lynas’ refinery in Gebeng, Pahang is no longer polluted by heavy metals as the latest tests conducted in the surrounding area have shown negative readings. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Lynas Malaysia said Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar’s announcement that it has not contaminated any groundwater shows the claims by anti-Lynas activists to be false.

Its managing director Datuk Mashal Ahmad and general manager of radiation safety, regulations and compliance Prof Ismail Bahari said this was also confirmed by the ministry’s deputy secretary-general K. Nagulendran, who had said on Friday that they are continuously monitoring the site and believe the spike in heavy metals may be a one-off incident.

“These statements are Lynas Malaysia’s own groundwater monitoring and analysis. It is disappointing that anti-Lynas activists made misleading claims about groundwater with the intent of creating fear and uncertainty in the community about Lynas Malaysia’s operations,” they said in a statement.

On Thursday, Dr Xavier said Lynas’ refinery in Gebeng, Pahang is no longer polluted by heavy metals as the latest tests conducted in the surrounding area have shown negative readings.

Mashal and Ismail insisted no technological enhancement is being made over the low level, naturally occurring radionuclides, despite “misleading” claims about the residue produced at the plant by anti-Lynas activists.

“Lynas Malaysia produces two solid residues: synthetic gypsum NUF, and an iron phosphate material WLP. The WLP residue, which has been the focus of the anti Lynas activists’ assertions, is a Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (Norm).

“The International Atomic Energy Agency, the technical experts advising the Parliamentary Select Committee, the scientists of Pakatan Harapan Executive Review Committee have all confirmed the material is low risk,” they said.

Mashal and Ismail said extensive research on the use of WLP and NUF has produced CondiSoil, which they said is a safe soil conditioner that helps ameliorate problematic soils, making them suitable for agriculture purposes.

“Research scientists have confirmed that CondiSoil is the best solution for the reuse of residues in productive applications and overall management of Lynas Malaysia’s residues.

“Extensive scientific trials have been completed by Prof Hanafi and Prof Shamsudin of University Putra Malaysia, Prof Sahibin of University Kebangsaan Malaysia, and senior researchers from the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute,” they said, adding the research has been peer reviewed by the international scientific community and accepted by relevant government agencies.

“Lynas will continue to work with all relevant government agencies to implement suitable solutions. Both the WLP and NUF materials produced at Lynas Malaysia are equivalent in composition to materials which Malaysia currently imports and can be used to replace the imported materials and support economic value and development in Malaysia,” Mashal and Ismail said.