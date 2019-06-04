Be grateful to foreign workers, Dr M tells Malaysians in Raya message

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reminded Malaysians that without foreign workers, the country would have continued to be a poor state that cannot be developed. — Screen capture via Facebook/ Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reminded Malaysians today to be thankful to foreign workers who toiled nationwide to ensure Hari Raya Aidilfitri could be celebrated without any disruptions.

In his Hari Raya greeting, the prime minister said while Malaysians get to enjoy the countless feasts and meals throughout the Raya celebrations, Malaysians must remember that without foreign workers, the country would have continued to be a poor state that cannot be developed.

“While we enjoy all this, we must remember that our favour is due to the sweat of the foreign workers that worked for us, they who poured their heart to ensure food supplies get to us.

“Indeed, the many blessings we received are not of our own efforts, but the efforts of others, either non-citizens or foreign workers,” he said on the eve of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Dr Mahathir implored Malaysians to again think of foreign workers during celebrations of the country’s good fortune.

“What would the level of our development be if there are no foreigners, but only us Muslims living in this fortunate country?”

In his message, Dr Mahathir also took the opportunity to ask for forgiveness over any bad deeds he and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali may have done throughout the year.