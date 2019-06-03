RTD issues 200 notices from traffic complaints received via Whatsapp

Road Transport Department officers on duty at the Southern Integrated Terminal in Kuala Lumpur, January 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — More than 200 notices have been issued by the Road Transport Department (RTD) as result of consumer complaints via the Whatsapp application during the three days of enforcement operation, in conjunction with Adilfitri, which began on May 29.

RTD director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said among the frequent offences reported until last Friday were driving in emergency lanes, speeding, using mobile phones while driving and buses using the right lane continuously.

According to him, the RTD has set up a 16-hour complaints secretariat that operates from 8am to 12pm throughout the operation period except for the Adilfitri celebration on June 5 and 6.

“The complaints secretariat is set up to ensure action is taken on road users who commit offences during the festive season and the complaint should be accurate with complete information to facilitate action.

“In the last operation, the RTD received 288 incomplete complaints from the public,” he told a press conference after conducting bus inspections during the Adilfitri operation at the Southern Integrated Terminal here today.

He affirmed that drivers were not allowed to use cell phones but passengers could take photos or videos of road users who committed offences and channel the information via the Whatsapp application at 013-4498997.

Meanwhile, three bus drivers in Penang, Perak and Selangor tested positive for cannabis and methamphetamine during checks at bus terminals during the operation in the three states.

Shaharuddin said following this, the bus operating company had to replace the drivers.

“Checks on bus drivers will continue until June 16 to ensure passengers are safe,” he said.

In another development, 21,948 summons have been issued within five days of the Adilfitri operation with 34,595 vehicles inspected.

Meanwhile, to ensure smooth travel during the festive season, RTD has issued a driving ban for goods vehicles from June 1 to 3 and from June 8 to 9. — Bernama