Perak RTD steps up enforcement at Menora Tunnel and Gua Tempurung

Menora Tunnel and Gua Tempurung have been identified as accident hot spots by the Perak RTD. — Bernama pic

IPOH, June 3 — The Perak Road Transport Department (JPJ) has stepped up enforcement at the Menora Tunnel and also Gua Tempurung, here for the Aidilfitri holidays as they have been identified as accident-prone areas.

Perak JPJ director Severinus Tukah said beginning May 23, 431 enforcement personnel, including from its motorcycle unit have been mobilised to ensure traffic along the 224 kilometres state line of the North-South Expressway is smooth.

“We have placed personnel at the (Menora) tunnel and near Gua Tempurung to ensure smooth flow of traffic besides patrols from Slim River to Alor Pongsu, and also other accident-prone areas.

“There are also patrolmen on the federal route totalling 1,516 kilometres and also 25,000km of state roads,” he said during the Op Khas Motorsikal media conference last night.

His men are also on undercover duty by posing as express bus passengers to look out for drivers who flout traffic laws.

Severinus said two bus drivers were nabbed for suspected drugs consumption during an operation at the Meru Raya and Teluk Intan bus terminals today, while 639 summonses have been issued for various offences since May 29. — Bernama