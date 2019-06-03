Dr M touts Malaysia as destination for global students

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad invited students looking to further their education abroad to consider Malaysia as their destination. — File picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has pitched Malaysia as an overseas education destination, describing it as a country with a melting pot of cultures and an established education system.

In a promotional video for Education Malaysia, the prime minister invited students looking to further their education abroad to consider Malaysia as their destination.

“I would like to encourage all the young people out there current considering their path in education to come and study in Malaysia. We offer proven well balanced private and public education system that has successfully produced graduates who excel at their careers,” he said.

Dr Mahathir, in extolling the importance of education in developing nations, people and economies, said that Malaysia had a lot to offer foreign students.

“Students who study abroad become explorers and we are in that amazing part of the world where so many cultures coexist harmonious, and you will find incredible customs and traditions, exotic and wonderful food as well as astonishing social dynamics,” he said.

He also said that studying abroad was essential in becoming a successful global citizen in today’s world where workplaces also place importance in real world experience outside of one’s own borders.

He ended his pitch by saying those who study here find it an experience worth cherishing.