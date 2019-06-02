Smooth traffic flow on major expressways this evening

Traffic flow on major expressways were reported to be smooth and under control as at 5.30pm. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Traffic flow on major expressways were reported to be smooth and under control as at 5.30pm.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman when contacted said, despite the increase in the number of vehicles on the road, the traffic flow heading north and south was still smooth.

“The traffic is moving slowly from Slim River to Sungkai, while from the Perak River to the Menora Tunnel was congested, resulting from an accident involving a car that crashed into a drain at Kilometre 259.7 northbound.

“However, traffic was under control now,” he said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 in both directions was also reported smooth so far.

The public can obtain the latest traffic information via the Plusline toll-free number at 1800-88-0000 and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or the LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama