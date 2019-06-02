Dr M: Warisan played big role in Pakatan’s Sandakan win

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that although Warisan was not part of the PH government, they played an integral part in PH’s victory in the recent Sandakan by-election. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, June 2 — The Parti Warisan Sabah state government has a solid working relationship with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Dr Mahathir said that although Warisan was not part of the PH government, they played an integral part in PH’s victory in the recent Sandakan by-election.

“PPBM (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) is a part of Pakatan Harapan, Warisan isn’t a part of PH but they are working closely with PH, they even have three ministers in the Cabinet.

“In the recent by-election in Sandakan, Warisan played a very big role,” said Dr Mahathir, who heads Bersatu.

Dr Mahathir is here his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali to attend a breaking of fast with Sabah leaders.

He was asked about the relationship between Bersatu and the state government after the former set up in Sabah in April this year.

In the recent Sandakan by-election last May 11, the PH candidate from DAP, Vivian Wong, won by a landslide majority, even bigger than that of her father, the former Sandakan MP Datuk Stephen Wong.