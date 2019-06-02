Cops identify owner of grey Proton Wira which fled inspection in Johor

Police have identified the owner of the grey Proton Wira car which sped off when ordered to stop for inspection at Jalan Taman Persiaran Sri Putri, Taman Putri near Kulai yesterday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, June 2 — Police have identified the owner of the grey Proton Wira car which sped off when ordered to stop for inspection at Jalan Taman Persiaran Sri Putri, Taman Putri near Kulai yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said efforts to locate the owner of the vehicle was made to determine involvement in any criminal case.

“The suspect’s reckless driving endangering other people, in addition to not following police orders to stop and having to be pursued by several police vehicles made it compulsory to identify the suspect to see if he was involved in any criminal case,” he told reporters, here, today.

Yesterday, a 10-second video went viral showing police pursuing two suspects in a Proton Wira at a traffic light in Pekan Kelapa Sawit near Kulai.

A shot was also heard fired towards the speeding vehicle, however, the two suspects escaped into the bushes at Taman Murni Jaya, Layang-Layang, near Kluang.

In another development, Mohd Khalil also expressed his condolences to the family members of a policeman who was killed while his colleague was seriously injured after being hit by a motorcycle while they were conducting an inspection on a van at Jalan Perisiran Perling going towards Iskandar Puteri, at 6.40am yesterday.

He said they were in the process of obtaining insurance claims and so on, besides assisting the families of both policemen.

Yesterday, Lance Corporal Mohd Ishraf Ismail, 27, was killed on the spot from serious head injury while Lance Corporal Muhammad Syakir Safwan Khairudin, 29, and the 36-year-old motorcyclist who sustained serious injuries were being treated at Sultanah Aminah Hospital. — Bernama