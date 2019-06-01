Cop dies after motorcyclist rams into him during a routine inspection in Johor

A general view of the scene of the accident that took place at 23.2km of the Second Link Expressway just before the Taman Perling toll plaza in Johor Baru June 1, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysia Police

JOHOR BARU, June 1 — A 27-year-old policeman, who was conducting a routine inspection on a van, was killed after he was hit by a speeding motorcycle at 23.2km of the Second Link Expressway just before the Taman Perling toll plaza here early today.

The impact of the crash had also injured another policeman who was flung onto the road.

Lance Corporal Mohd Ishraf Ismail was killed on the spot after he suffered serious head and body injuries during the 6.40am incident.

His partner Lance Corporal Muhammad Syakir Safwan Khairudin sustained light injuries and reported to be in a stable condition while the motorcyclist suffered serious head and body injuries.

The deceased and injured cop are from the Tampoi police station, mobile policing vehicle (MPV) unit under the Johor Baru North police district and were about to end their shift when the accident occurred.

Passersby tending to the injured victims at 23.2km of the Second Link Expressway in Johor Baru June 1, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysia Police

Both have been serving in the police force for the past five years and was sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

Johor Baru North police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Taib Ahmad said the deceased and his partner had earlier stopped a van for random checks.

“An oncoming motorcycle then rammed into the two policemen where the deceased was pinned to the rear of the patrol car, while his partner was flung due to the impact.

“The motorcyclist and the injured policeman are currently being warded and treated for their injuries in hospital,” said Mohd Taib told Malay Mail when contacted.

He said initial investigations revealed that the road conditions were clear during the incident and police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.