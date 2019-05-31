MACC to question Zahid, Hishammuddin after Raya holidays over military land swap

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi give a press conference at Menara Dato Onn in Kuala Lumpur May 14, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein will be hauled up for questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after the Hari Raya holidays over graft cases involving the exchange of military land.

Local daily The Star reported today that MACC investigators still need time to study the cases from the 16 reports that they have received before calling the two former defence ministers to assist investigations.

MACC sources told The Star that investigations would commence after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities and other individuals, besides Zahid and Hishammuddin, would also be called in for questioning.

“The officers are still going through the documents and Hari Raya is next week. Let’s wait after that before we begin investigations.

“Anyone who can help us in the probe can and will be called,” the source was further quoted as saying.

Zahid had previously told the media that he is ready to cooperate with and assist investigations, while Hishammuddin challenged Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and deputy Liew Chin Tong to prove he benefited from land swap deals during his tenure.

On May 17, the Defence Ministry handed over 14 reports pertaining to the alleged dubious land swaps, after surrendering two reports earlier.

The 16 land swaps allegedly took place at Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur, Tanah Batu Uban in Penang, Bukit Raja in Selangor, Pientong in Johor, Tanah Rata in Pahang, Bandar Kinrara in Selangor and Stampin in Sarawak.

The reports were the findings of the Governance, Procurement and Finance Investigating Committee which investigated 16 deals involving 1,183ha of land belonging to the ministry.

Besides the land value, the cost of the project was estimated at RM4.88 billion.