Johor PKR exco denies given luxury Country Garden condo, says only renting there

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 ― Johor state executive councillor (exco) for Health, Culture and Heritage Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar has denied claims that he received gratification from a local businessman in a form a luxury condominium unit.

“I deny that I received a luxury condominium from a local businessman as reported in the Malay Mail newspaper,” he said in a statement.

“I rented the residence where I lived in for almost a year from Country Garden Danga Bay Sdn Bhd. I started renting in the condo in June last year until now it was rented, and not given to anyone.

“I gave this explanation to answer the allegations made by the Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) Youth chief Khalid Mohd Ismath through his Twitter site on Monday,” he added.

Despite Khuzzan’s remark, Malay Mail’s report did not specify the Semerah assemblyman was the one who allegedly received the property.

The report followed PSM Youth chief Khalid Mohd Ismath’s allegation on Monday that a Johor state exco member from PKR had received a luxury home from a rich individual.

Khuzzan who also held the Youth, Sports and Culture previously had denied that the allegations had to do with his portfolio.

“The allegations have nothing to do with the portfolio I held earlier, as Chairman of the Youth, Sports and Culture Committee or my current portfolio,” he said.

In his postings, Khalid had also stated that he will expose the name of the state exco if he fails to return the house to the owner and vacated the premises.

Khalid also explained that the expose was a warning to ensure that Pakatan Harapan leaders maintained their integrity.

Following the allegations, Johor PKR chief Hassan Abdul Karim has also reminded states party members to uphold their integrity and be careful of gratification than can come in various forms.