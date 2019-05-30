IGP says Jho Low expected to be detained soon

IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador says the police are confident of bringing Jho Low back to the country to face justice. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 ― Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, is expected to be detained soon, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said today.

Without giving details, he said the police are confident of bringing Jho Low back to the country to face justice.

“Insya-Allah (God willing), when I say we are sure of bringing him back soon, it means soon,” he said.

Abdul Hamid was asked to comment on the developments with regard to Jho Low after a high-profile policing programme at the Taman Tun Dr Ismail Bazaar Ramadan site here.

He said last week that the police have new leads on the whereabouts of Jho Low who is allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal. ― Bernama