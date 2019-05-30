IGP: Once IPCMC finalised, focus will be on improving police welfare

IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to reporters at the Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) Ramadan bazaar in Petaling Jaya May 30, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, May 30 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador today said he is eagerly awaiting for the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) to finally take shape.

The IGP said he will then ensure that the IPCMC will take into consideration his officer’s welfare.

“The police force is eagerly waiting for IPCMC to be finalised and come into implementation.

“Once it's final, then it will be my responsibility to convince my men that the formation of IPCMC will ensure their welfare is taken care off,” he told reporters after visiting the Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) Ramadan bazaar this evening.

Abdul Hamid said he has been making unannounced visits to several police stations and headquarters recently to assess the welfare of his front-line personnel and based on his observation said there are many things that need to be improved.

“It's really sad, right before coming here I visited the TTDI police quarters and the condition is really bad,” he said.

“I suggest the press should go and see for yourself from outside look at the roof it's all broken and leaking when you visit the place you will know.

“The police officers who are living there are still staying there in that condition, that's the sacrifice they have made. They can't go and rent another place as they can't afford it,” he added.

Abdul Hamid said this has been the reason why he has always supported and fought for the formation of IPCMC.

“It’s time for them to get their rights which the government should have provided them early on.

“It's really hard for some of the men who only get a salary of RM1,500 and with two children they are really struggling so now is the time for all this to change,” he said.

Abdul Hamid earlier this month said the police force has given their consent to the formation of IPCMC.

He said their consent was based on the guarantee that police powers would not be diminished and that their welfare will be looked into.

The IPCMC was mooted by the Royal Commission to enhance the operation and management of the police in its report published in May 2005.