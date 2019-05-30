Health DG: New rabies case recorded in Sarawak

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest rabies case involved a 26-year-old man, who is currently receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, May 30 ― One new case of rabies infection on human has been confirmed in Sarawak, bringing to 17 the number of rabies cases, with 16 deaths, reported in the state since the outbreak of the disease in June 2017.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest case involved a 26-year-old man, who is currently receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital.

“The man started feeling weak and having breathing difficulties last Saturday. Checks found that he also has symptoms of hydrophobia, confusion, and difficulty in swallowing ,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the victim had a history of being scratched by his pet dog, but did not seek treatment for it.

The dog died last March after showing symptoms of hypersalivation, unsteady gait and hydrophobia, he added.

He advised the people in Sarawak to not take dogs with unknown vaccination status as their pets since Sarawak had yet to be free of the rabies infection. ― Bernama