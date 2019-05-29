Review laws to address illegal plastic dumping, urge manufacturers

A forklift pulls out imported plastic waste from a container in Port Klang May 28, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, MAY 29 — The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) said a review of relevant domestic legislation may be necessary to plug loopholes, address jurisdiction issues and facilitate licensing, in a move to stop Malaysia from becoming the dumping ground of contaminated plastic and other non-recyclable waste.

In a statement today, president Datuk Soh Thian Lai hoped the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC) and relevant agencies would continue to work together with the industry to address these issues.

“This may also include reviewing procedures to grant operating licences by the local authorities, as well as enhancing inspection at entry points of waste materials into the country, with the use of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and the streamlining of HS Codes.

“In addition, enforcement activities should be stepped up to investigate and take action on verified public complaints.

“FMM also commends MESTECC’s delegation on the successful representation and support for the amendment to the classification of plastic wastes under the Basel Convention, which would help Malaysia restrict the import of such waste from other countries more effectively,” he said.

Soh said with effective rules of law in place, irresponsible and illegal importers of contaminated waste would be penalised, without affecting genuine and law- abiding manufacturers licensed to use scrap materials for their business activities. — Bernama