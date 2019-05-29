Dr M arrives in Tokyo for three-day working visit

Dr Mahathir's itinerary in Japan comprises a long list of events, meetings and media interviews, starting with delivering the keynote address at the opening of the Nikkei Conference tomorrow. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, 29 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport today for a three-day working visit to Japan.

Dr Mahathir is also scheduled to attend the 25th International Conference on The Future of Asia, or Nikkei Conference.

The special aircraft carrying the Malaysian premier and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali touched down at the airport at 9.20pm local time Wednesday (8.20 pm Malaysian time).

Dr Mahathir's itinerary in Japan comprises a long list of events, meetings and media interviews, starting with delivering the keynote address at the opening of the Nikkei Conference tomorrow.

On hand to welcome him at the airport were Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kenji Yamada; Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia, Makio Miyagawa and wife Yuko Miyagawa; and Director, Second Southeast Asia Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Shingo Miyamoto.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya and Ambassador of Malaysia to Japan, Datuk Kennedy Jawan and wife, Datin Josephine Anak Dagang were also present.

At the Nikkei Conference, Dr Mahathir's speech will revolve around the theme “Seeking a New Global Order – Overcoming the Chaos”.

Another highlight of Dr Mahathir's visit is a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, as well as a series of discussions with Japanese business leaders and foreign correspondents.

He is also scheduled to deliver a speech on Malaysia’s current situation and expected investments from Japan during the Malaysia-Japan Business Dialogue, jointly organised by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and Japan External Trade Organisation (Jetro).

Dr Mahathir will leave for home on Friday evening. — Bernama