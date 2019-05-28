Sultan of Selangor deeply saddened over historian Khoo Kay Kim's death

The Sultan said he also admired Khoo Kay Kim for his contribution to the country, especially in helping formulate the Rukun Negara. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, May 28 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah is deeply saddened over the death of national historian, Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Khoo Kay Kim today.

Sultan Sharafuddin said he and the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also wished to express their condolences to Khoo’s wife, Puan Sri Rathi Khoo and children, Eddin, Rubin and Mavin.

“This is a huge loss to the country, I have long known him through our activities in the Royal Asiatic Society.

“He had provided me with a lot of views and advice on current issues, especially those that touch on the aspects of history and sports,” he said in a statement here today.

The Sultan said he also admired Khoo for his contribution to the country, especially in helping formulate the Rukun Negara (National Philosophy).

“Recently, he had helped me in publishing a book that summarises the history of Selangor football which will be released later this year.

To commemorate his service to the state of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin had awarded Khoo the Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Selangor (DPMS) Award in 2009.

“We believe Khoo’s legacy will be forever etched in Malaysian history and will continue to contribute to the development of human capital in the country,” he said.

The 82-year-old scholar died of a lung infection at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) here, at 10.13am. — Bernama