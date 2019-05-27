Kit Siang: Establish RCI to fully reveal ‘week of long knives of July 2015’

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang has proposed the setting up of an RCI to fully reveal what he called the ‘Week of Long Knives Operation’ in July 2015. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang has proposed the setting up of a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to fully reveal what he called the “Week of Long Knives Operation” in July 2015, which allegedly attacked important constitutional principles of democracy and undermined the independence and professionalism of key national institutions.

The Member of Parliament for Iskandar Puteri claimed that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, in a bid to suppress the 1MDB scandal, orchestrated a multi-faceted operation to attack important principles of democracy in Malaysia like the rule of law.

He alleged that Najib also attacked the doctrine of separation of powers, good governance and public integrity as well as mounted a systematic attack on the independence, impartiality and professionalism of key institutions like Parliament, the Attorney-General’s Chambers, police, Bank Negara, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the Auditor-General.

“Malaysians are entitled to know what happened in the Week of Long Knives in the last week of July 2015 when the country was awash with rumours that the Attorney-General would charge Prime Minister Najib for corrupt practices in connection with the 1MDB scandal.

“But suddenly on July 28, 2015, Najib went on to the offensive and the Attorney-General Gani Patail was sacked, Mohamad Apandi Ali resigned from the Federal Court and was sworn in as Attorney-General, the Deputy Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Minister for Regional and Rural Development Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal were sacked.

“National institutions like the AG’s Chambers, the police, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and Bank Negara were defanged and tamed with the dissolution of the high-powered Special Task Force on 1MDB,” Lim said in a statement.

Apart from that, Lim claimed that Najib has brought Malaysia to the lowest ebb of international reputation because of the infamy, ignominy and iniquity of being condemned by the world as a global kleptocracy.

Last Thursday, Lim announced his withdrawal from the debate with Najib on worries the programme may be turned into a conflict between the Malays and Chinese.

Lim said Najib claimed a ‘huge moral victory’ that the debate between them is off, in Penang yesterday.

However, Lim said Najib only proves his political bankruptcy and immorality when he could claim ‘moral victory’ because of a cancelled debate while being thunderously silent for years about global kleptocracy.

“I am sorry to disappoint Najib, but for the past four days that I have moved about in the Malaysian public domain, including a visit to Sandakan, I have not felt or detected any fall-off of my political credibility or any perception that he had scored ‘a huge moral victory’,” he said.

According to Lim, Najib is obsessed with his claim that the former Member of Parliament for Gelang Patah has lost the right to ‘attack’ him and that he should be spared examination for any crime or misdemeanour by him. — Bernama