Dr M: No decision yet on method of reducing toll

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad speaks during the National Finance Council Meeting 2019 press conference in Putrajaya on May 27, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, May 27 — The government has not yet decided on the method for reducing toll, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Commenting on former chairman of Council of Eminent Persons Tun Daim Zainuddin’s statement that the government is capable of cutting toll rates by up to 25 per cent, Dr Mahathir said there were several suggestions from the private sector to take over the highway concessions but the possible toll rate cut was not up to 25 per cent.

“We are now facing problems; we promised to abolish tolls, but if tolls are abolished the government’s burden will increase tremendously.

“For example, if we abolish the North-South Highway (Plus) toll, the government has to buy over the highway for RM30 billion. Better to use that money to pay debts, can reduce our burden a bit,” he told a media conference after chairing the National Finance Council meeting here.

While agreeing with Daim’s view that the people’s support for the Pakatan Harapan government would increase if toll rates are reduced, Dr Mahathir said: “The people will be relieved for not having to pay toll but the government will not feel so because toll has to be paid by the government.”

On the Malaysian Bumiputera Contractors Association’s call for the government to give Bumiputera contractors at least 20 per cent of public works in the East Coast Rail Link (ERCL) project, Dr Mahathir said the government would study the matter.

“We have decided that local contractors be given jobs, but whether they are Bumiputeras or non-Bumiputeras has not been decided,” he said.

Asked on Hari Raya Aidilfitri incentives for Felda settlers, Dr Mahathir said this question should be directed to Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali

“We did not discuss Felda (today) but we have discussed Felda many times at other forums and we have other proposals to improve the situation in Felda,” he said.

The Felda NGO Consensus Council (Majlis Permuafakatan NGO Felda) recently asked the government to consider giving incentives or duit raya to the 112,635 Felda settlers throughout the country as has been done since 2011. — Bernama