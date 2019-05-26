Police: No foul play in Ipoh gas poisoning death

Police have ruled out foul play in the gas poisoning case in Taman Rishah, in Jalan Ipoh-Lumut here last night in which a Bangladeshi died and two others were injured. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, May 26 — Police have ruled out foul play in the gas poisoning case in Taman Rishah, in Jalan Ipoh-Lumut here last night in which a Bangladeshi died and two others were injured.

Ipoh District Police Chief ACP Mohd Ali Thamby said the spot where the incident happened, located opposite a petrol station, was in fact a manhole for the installation and maintenance of gas pipes by Sedia Engineering Sdn Bhd.

“The case has been classified as sudden death, and while the Fire and Rescue Department managed to pull out all three victims, paramedics confirmed at the scene that the 27-year-old Bangladeshi had died while the other two were sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) for further treatment,” he said in a statement here today.

The two who survived the 8.27pm incident were a 27-year-old man local from Klang and another Bangladeshi, also 27.

Mohd Ali said a post-mortem was conducted on the deceased at 9am today, while injured two are still warded but reported to be in stable condition. — Bernama